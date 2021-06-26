Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. 37,994,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.