Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,986 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.