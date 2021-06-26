Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth $219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $495,884,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 523.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. 13,896,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,884,979. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

