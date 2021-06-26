Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 9,104 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.64. 1,236,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.90 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

