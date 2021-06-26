Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

