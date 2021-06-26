Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,212 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

