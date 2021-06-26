Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 15,765 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.68.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,948. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

