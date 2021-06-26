Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,019 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,019 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,798,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $914,878,000 after acquiring an additional 300,014 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $819,321,000 after purchasing an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,634,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,416,000 after purchasing an additional 267,781 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.02. 3,276,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,376. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

