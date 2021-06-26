Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,916 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $905,626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $273.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $184.34 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

