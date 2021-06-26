Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,012 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.71 on Friday, reaching $620.64. The stock had a trading volume of 465,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,381. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $557.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $622.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

