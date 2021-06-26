Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 25,507 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

