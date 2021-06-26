Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,705 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.10 on Friday, reaching $550.55. 1,584,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

