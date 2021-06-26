Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,705 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after buying an additional 767,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after buying an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after buying an additional 331,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.10 on Friday, reaching $550.55. 1,584,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,098. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.20.
In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
