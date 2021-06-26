Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,312 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $171.58 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

