Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,415 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $630.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

