Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,656 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.26. 3,845,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

