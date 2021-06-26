Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,800 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 192,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,186,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,470,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 559.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workday by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.00. 1,316,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.36. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -342.25 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,044 shares of company stock valued at $110,757,230 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

