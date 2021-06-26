Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,611 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $129.28 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

