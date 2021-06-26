Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,273 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

