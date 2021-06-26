Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,350 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $833,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $138.59. 2,266,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

