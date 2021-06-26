Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,107 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,273 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 126.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 77.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 580,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after acquiring an additional 253,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.