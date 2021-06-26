Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,772 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.42 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

