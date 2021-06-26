Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 83,812 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,812 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.19. 109,405,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,247,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

