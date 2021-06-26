Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

