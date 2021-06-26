GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.69 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $31.69 million and $4.47 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000129 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain's total supply is 99,350,551 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain's official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. GXChain's official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain's official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

