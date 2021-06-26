H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

FUL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:FUL opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $70.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,235,824.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,434,253.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,059 shares of company stock worth $3,490,639. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 334,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,785,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

