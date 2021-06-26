Handshake Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $73.40 million and $481,717.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,747.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,791.76 or 0.05643761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.01421379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00392122 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00125662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00630347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00391105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038109 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,658,537 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

