Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 195,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Hanesbrands worth $74,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.91 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

