Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Boston Partners boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

