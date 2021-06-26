Hathor Price Tops $0.31 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Hathor has a market cap of $56.23 million and $1.05 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00165681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00093245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,346.30 or 1.00106382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

