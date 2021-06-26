HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,098 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $20.75 on Friday, hitting $154.35. 45,874,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

