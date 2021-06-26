HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.35. The stock had a trading volume of 857,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,932. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $140.36 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.08.

