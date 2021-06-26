HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.74. 5,219,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.77. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

