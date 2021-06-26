HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.95. 665,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,545. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.