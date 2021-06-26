HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 3,174 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

OLLI traded up $4.12 on Friday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,420. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $340,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

