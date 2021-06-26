HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of MET traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 5,297,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,471. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.