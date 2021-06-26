HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.90. 701,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $34.94.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.