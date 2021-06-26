HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $194.75. 6,175,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.