HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 861.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 459,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 190,163 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,768. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.29.

