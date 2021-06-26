HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.9% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 44,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 15.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 124.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.66. 2,133,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,412. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.03 and a twelve month high of $582.00. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $513.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.