HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.