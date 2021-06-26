HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 403,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,787. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

