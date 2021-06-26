HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 1,468 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after buying an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,874. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $88.19 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

