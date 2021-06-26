HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,803. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.