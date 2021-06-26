HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,185,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.