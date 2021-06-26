HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,369,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.22. 5,942,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,023,374. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87.

