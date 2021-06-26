HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,443 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of UL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.58. 1,370,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,696. The company has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

