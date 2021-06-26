HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

NYSEARCA CWI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 140,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.22. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

