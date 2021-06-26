Head-To-Head Comparison: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostage and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 83.05%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Biostage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Biostage has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -397.22% -192.37% OraSure Technologies -1.92% -0.97% -0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biostage and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$4.86 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 4.01 -$14.92 million ($0.22) -43.45

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies.

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Biostage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company's principal products include OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND services, a suite of genomic services. In addition, the company offers ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, infectious disease diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbime, and animal genetics markets. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

