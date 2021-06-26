Head-To-Head Comparison: Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) vs. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digital Locations and GFL Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Locations $20,000.00 251.54 -$2.75 million N/A N/A GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.25 -$742.69 million $0.13 246.15

Digital Locations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Locations and GFL Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $36.06, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Given GFL Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GFL Environmental is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Locations and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Locations N/A N/A -2,226.92% GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Locations has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Digital Locations on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as an aggregator, developer, and acquirer of small cell sites and cell towers for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of sites to meet the expected demand of growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

