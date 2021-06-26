Head-To-Head Comparison: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 2 0 2.67 MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.00%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 5.35 $214.45 million $1.85 13.83 MetroCity Bankshares $104.72 million 4.28 $36.39 million $1.41 12.40

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 38.17% 12.15% 1.86% MetroCity Bankshares 36.79% 16.37% 2.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats MetroCity Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through 161 branch locations, including 77 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, five branches in Alabama, and one branch in New York City. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services. It serves small to medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates 19 full-service branch locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Doraville, Georgia.

